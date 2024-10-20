Bully Ray Says This Star Was The MVP Of The AEW WrestleDream Triple Threat

At AEW WrestleDream, "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay defended the International Championship against Ricochet and The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita. Unfortunately for Ospreay, the odds stacked against him even more when his long-time friend Kyle Fletcher blindsided him with a screwdriver, which ultimately paved the way for Takeshita to pick up the victory and the International Championship. While recalling the subsequent segment involving The Don Callis Family on "AEW Dynamite," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray noted his belief that Takeshita was the true highlight of the three-way title match.

"Don Callis comes out tonight with [Tony] Schiavone in the middle of the ring. He's with [Lance] Archer and [Brian] Cage. I'm hoping that we breathe some life into Lance Archer, into Brian Cage, into some of these big men," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "Kyle [Fletcher] was there also. Takeshita was there also. He's big.

"I asked Callis specifically this morning, what is it about Dexter that makes him special, or so stand out? And to me, [Takeshita] was the MVP of the three-way at WrestleDream. And Callis says that people don't realize just how big Takeshita is, and to do the things that Takeshita does for a man his size. I liked Takeshita on the microphone tonight, talking in Japanese. Good heat from the crowd."

Following his win at WrestleDream, Takeshita expressed his desire to defend the International Championship on a global scale, much like its namesake suggests. Specifically, Takeshita pointed toward the likes of Italy, Australia, America, Canada, and Japan as potential defending destinations. Later tonight, Takeshita will cross off one of those destinations as he puts his title on the line against "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Forged In Excellence event in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

