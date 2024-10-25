WWE Star Bayley Names NXT Talent With Whom She's Looking Forward To Working

Bayley is one of many women on the WWE roster who first earned her stripes in "WWE NXT," which continues to pay dividends in creating new stars of tomorrow. As long as she stays healthy, it stands to reason that some stars from the developmental brand will battle with Bayley at some point down the line.

On "The Rob Brown Show," Bayley highlighted one "NXT" standout that she's looking forward to mixing it up with.

"There are so many girls down there. It's hard to just name one," Bayley said. "Roxanne, obviously, is on top of the world right now. She's just been showing who she is night after night, and having all these title defenses that are always so memorable. I think she just has such a gift. She does so many little things in matches that I can appreciate, and I just can't wait for her to come up here and be in the ring with different people."

Roxanne Perez, the current NXT Women's Champion, has enjoyed a dominant 2024, leaving many to wonder when she might get the call to join WWE's main roster. But two WWE Hall of Famers seem to have differing opinions on when that call-up should come. Bully Ray warned against bringing Perez up prematurely, suggesting she could stand more seasoning in WWE's developmental brand. Meanwhile, Booker T, whose wrestling school boasts Perez as a standout alum, criticized Bully's take and called Perez one of the best female talents in the company right now.

Perez and her new protege Cora Jade are engaged in a program with two much-hyped newcomers to "NXT" – Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia. The four will square off in tag team action at Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 26.