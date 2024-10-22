Video: The Miz Tries To Split From Karrion Kross & Wyatt Sicks After WWE Raw

Last night on "WWE Raw," The Miz's recent actions began to catch up with him, as the wrestler found himself the target of the Wyatt Sicks following his betrayal of R-Truth and aligning with The Final Testament. In a video posted to WWE's X page, The Miz was seen attempting to leave the arena quickly before being confronted by Karrion Kross and his stablemates.

Though Miz attempted to remove himself from the situation, it seems he'll be caught up in the battle between The Final Testament and the Wyatt Sicks that is unfolding on "Raw." As Miz attempted to leave, Kross was eager to remind the longtime WWE star that Paul Ellering put himself in harm's way to protect Miz from Uncle Howdy. It's clear that Kross expects Miz to stick around to help the faction against their new enemies, and by the end of the exchange, Miz had reluctantly agreed.

Miz first became tangled with The Final Testament late last month, when he and R-Truth faced the Authors of Pain in a tag team match on "Raw." With Kross watching from beside the ring, Miz turned on R-Truth and left him alone in the ring, giving AOP the win. In the weeks since, Kross has played mind games with The Miz, including a distraction during a singles match last week that led to R-Truth pinning his former ally.

Since making their debut on "Raw" earlier this year, the Wyatt Sicks have shown that they are eager to get their hands on people who aren't loyal to their friends and family. The group's first target was Chad Gable, who had turned his back on his partners in Alpha Academy. Following up on that victory, the Wyatt Sicks seem to have their eyes on The Miz and his new allies.