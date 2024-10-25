Wrestlers Who Couldn't Stand Dave Bautista

From his role as Drax in "Guardians of the Galaxy," to his part in murder-mystery thriller "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Dave Bautista has made a name for himself in Hollywood. Before he hit tinsel town, however, Bautista was known for his time in the squared circle. Bautista signed with WWE in 2000, and rose to popularity after joining the Evolution stable alongside Ric Flair, Triple H, and Randy Orton.

Bautista accomplished everything there is to achieve in WWE. He carried the WWE Championship twice, held the World Heavyweight Championship four times, and had Tag Team Championship runs alongside Flair, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena. He won two Royal Rumble matches and headlined WrestleMania, before leaving the ring behind for Hollywood in 2010. He'd make a few more wrestling appearances over the years, but ultimately retired from the ring in a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Bautista was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, and the world still awaits the right time for him to be honored.

Bautista was trying to get into acting even before his breakout role with Marvel. He appeared in the 2010 action film "Wrong Side of Town," and also as a villain in "The Man with the Iron Fists." During his WWE career, rumors emerged that Bautista had an ego behind the scenes. Whether that's true or not is up for debate, but there were a few wrestlers "The Animal" rubbed the wrong way.

