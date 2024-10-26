AEW Star Deonna Purrazzo Looks Back On TNA Departure

2024 kicked off with a wide pool of free agents, with one of them being former TNA Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. Purrazzo's free agency didn't last too long, though, as just three days into the year, she declared herself All Elite. During a recent appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Purrazzo looked back on her decision to leave TNA Wrestling (formerly known as Impact) and subsequently join All Elite Wrestling.

"I just felt at the end of last year I kind of had done everything," Purrazzo said. "I had been a three-time Knockouts World Champion. I had been Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. I had carried the brand and become the Reina de Reinas Champion in Mexico with AAA. I had went to Ring of Honor. I had main evented AEW Dynamite representing Impact Wrestling.

"Like what else was there for me to do here that would continue to level me up? Just felt like I've worked with everybody in the locker room. I'm comfortable here. It's time now to get out of my comfort zone."

As Purrazzo mentioned, her three-and-a-half year TNA stint came with a number of highlights, including multiple title reigns and the first-ever all-women's main event on a traditional TNA pay-per-view, the latter of which she achieved alongside "Hardcore Country" Mickie James. Now in AEW, Purrazzo continues to chase after the AEW Women's World Championship. In the meantime, she also appears to be building her own stable, with fellow former Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie already slotted as her first cohort.

