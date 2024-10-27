WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry On Why The Crowd Is Going To Love His Son

WWE legend Mark Henry has discussed why his son, new WWE star Jacob Henry, will be adored by the wrestling fanbase.

Henry was asked on the "Busted Open" podcast if he wished he had one final match, which led him to talk about his son Jacob, stating that his son's dream is to play one NFL game and then wrestle. He then explained why the wrestling fanbase will love Jacob, particularly his passion for the business.

"I got a son that's in college right now, and all he wants to do is be a pro wrestler. Like, he loved to play college football, he'd love to play one play in NFL. He said, 'If I play one practice in an NFL uniform, I would feel complete and then I can go wrestle, like Bron Breakker,'" said Henry. "I said, 'Bro, they're going to love you. Because usually the people that have options, they usually choose the money, they usually choose to go to other sports. But you making it blatantly known to the world that you would give up everything else in your life and go be a pro wrestler, that's why the crowd is going to love you.'"

He added that he didn't have similar dreams, claiming that he wanted to be the "world's strongest man," playing in the NFL or basketball. But, after eliminating various options, he chose to become a strongman and later joined the pro wrestling world. Henry added that wrestling loved him back unlike powerlifting as the latter wasn't financially viable for him.

Jacob made his first on-screen appearance in WWE at SummerSlam, where he was seated beside his Hall of Fame father ringside. "The World's Strongest Man" is optimistic about his son's WWE career, claiming that he is going to be "very famous" after stepping into the ring.