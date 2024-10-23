AEW Star Mark Briscoe Lays Out His Beef With Chris Jericho

Tensions remain high between Mark Briscoe and Chris Jericho heading into their Ladder Wars match for the Ring of Honor World Championship on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite." While Briscoe picked up what seemed to be a definitive victory over Jericho at AEW WrestleDream a week and a half ago, Jericho goaded his way into another title shot days later by once again talking about Briscoe's brother, the late Jay Briscoe, a tactic Jericho has used to get under his rival's skin throughout October.

This past Monday on X, Briscoe let out a lot of his emotions regarding the situation. The ROH World Champion called Jericho a "disingenuous prick" while referring to the time Jericho knocked Briscoe out with a baseball bat, and seemingly confirmed that, despite defeating Jericho as he promised, Jericho's disrespect towards Briscoe's brother and family left him with no recourse but to fight Jericho again. Briscoe further accused Jericho of not knowing when to quit, and that, come Ladder Wars, it would be over for the Learning Tree leader.

It all started when this disingenuous prick hit me in the head with a baseball bat. I whooped his fucking ass as promised. Now he done took it too far and don't know when to quit... CONTINUALLY disrespecting my family by letting my brother's name come out his dirty ass mouth on... pic.twitter.com/AdcInRUkIw — Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) October 21, 2024

As personal as this match has gotten, revenge and the ROH Championship aren't the only thing on the line for either man. A victory for Briscoe would give him his eighth successful title at over 200 days as champion, as he continues to chase Eddie Kingston and Claudio Castagnoli for the most title defenses and longest reign as ROH World Champion since the promotion was purchased by Tony Khan in 2022. Meanwhile, as Jericho has constantly reminded fans, he is seeking his second reign as ROH World Champion, which would make him "The Nueve," or nine-time World Champion overall.