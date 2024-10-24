Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Critique Ethan Page-Trick Williams Segment From WWE NXT

Trick Williams is set to defend his NXT Championship against former champion Ethan Page in a Devil's Playground match. Page and Williams confronted each other on the final "WWE NXT" before their match at Halloween Havoc and the "Busted Open Radio" crew felt the faceoff didn't do Williams any favors.

Advertisement

"I felt like this was a little too long and drawn out," Tommy Dreamer began. "I didn't know if the 'NXT' audience was totally into it. There comes a time where it's enough talking, and it's hard. They have had such a long feud as well as their face-to-face with each other."

Dreamer feels that Page left Williams twisting in the wind, using the confrontation to go over his trials and tribulations, leaving Williams very little to respond to. Even worse, Dreamer feels that the segment left fans sympathizing with the heel Ethan Page.

"I liked the one response Trick said. But you kinda sorta want to go the, 'These are the dues I paid to get here, you did not,'" Dreamer said, not liking that the heel was "more correct" than the babyface Williams. "Trick literally turned his back on the heel, which is disrespectful to do and then he walked away. Ethan Page should've beat the crap out of him and bloodied him in that nice white outfit that he had."

Advertisement