Bully Ray Wants To See Some Vulnerability From This WWE NXT Star

WWE legend Bully Ray has pointed out a few issues from the recent segment involving Trick Williams and Ethan Page on "WWE NXT," ahead of their match at Halloween Havoc.

On the recent "NXT," Page questioned if his opponent was capable of withstanding pain when the two face each other in a Devil's Playground match. Bully Ray, while analyzing the segment on "Busted Open," urged Williams to show more vulnerability on screen.

"Not everybody needs to look strong all the time. A great babyface will show vulnerability," Ray said.

He then gave the example of his friend and fellow "Busted Open" panelist Tommy Dreamer as someone who knew how to be vulnerable despite being a babyface. Ray believes that fans will react positively to a wrestler if they show their vulnerability.

"When you endear yourself to others, they want to help you, they want to like you, they want to love you. If I see Trick Williams just standing there, and basically [stating], 'I'm rubber, you're glue whatever you say bounces off of me and sticks to you.' Like, there's no reaction."

The tag team legend bemoaned the lack of reaction in present-day pro wrestling, pointing out recent instances involving Britt Baker and Kamille, Queen Aminata, as well as Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend as examples of wrestlers not reacting in the ring.

