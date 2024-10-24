AEW's Mercedes Mone Names Top 5 Fantasy Matches

With two titles currently strapped around her waist, a lot of names are yearning to wrestle "The CEO" Mercedes Mone. Who does Mone have her eyes on, though? In the latest edition of the "Mone Mag" newsletter, Mone provided an answer, specifically circling five names, of the past and present, as her ultimate fantasy opponents.

Above all, Mone craves a one-on-one meeting with the legendary Manami Toyota, who soared across the country of Japan for 30 years. Toyota last wrestled in 2019 for a gauntlet match appearance at Ice Ribbon. "When I watched her I was in awe!" Mone wrote of Toyota. "I could not believe a woman could wrestle like that or perform the way she performed. Not to mention that she could do so in matches that lasted 30 minutes or longer! She was way before her time and my number one fantasy match."

Of the more active competitors, Mone pointed toward the likes of former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, ROH Women's Champion Athena, and Kyoko Inoue, one of Toyota's most famous in-ring rivals. "Because I grew up watching Toyota, my second dream match would have to be to one of her best opponents, Kyoko Inoue. She is a wrestler that I have always looked up to, and when I see her wrestle, I am always in awe as well," Mone wrote.

In the case of Stratus, James, and Athena (formerly known as WWE's Ember Moon), Mone has worked both with and against them in multi-woman action, but never in singles (in the case of James-Mone, never in a televised setting, at least). As such, Mone is eager to change that. And luckily for her, the feeling is mutual for all three.