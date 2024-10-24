AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 10/23/2024

The good news for AEW is that Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" kept its audience from last week. The bad news is that total viewership only saw a marginal increase and came in behind the ratings for "WWE NXT" for the fourth consecutive week, while also seeing a drop in the key 18-49 demographic.

Advertisement

According to Wrestlenomics, "Dynamite" averaged 637,000 viewers compared to last week's 633,000; a one percent gain. The 18-49 demographic was down 5% with the show scoring a 0.19 as compared to last week's 0.20 in the demographic. As it stands, the overall audience for "Dynamite" is down 21% compared to this time last year, while the 18-49 is down 29%. "Dynamite" has yet to beat "NXT" in overall viewership since the latter show's move to The CW Network.

"Dynamite" got its standard massive lead-in from "The Big Bang Theory," with the opening of the show the highest rated in both demographics, and both demographics rebounded for the ROH World Championship Ladder War between Mark Briscoe and Chris Jericho. The 18-49 demographic bottomed out at 230,000 two different times during the show's second half. The opening of the main event trios match between The Young Bucks and Jack Perry and Private Party and Daniel Garcia with only 532,000 tuning in for the match and its aftermath.

Advertisement

The news comes after an aberrant 92 percent jump last week. "AEW Dynamite" was rebounding from a historically low-rated for the "Title Tuesday" edition earlier this month, which saw AEW's flagship program drop below 350,000 overall viewers. AEW recently signed a new deal with WBD, and the company's Turner Networks will broadcast the promotion for many years to come. The deal will also bring AEW programming to the streaming platform Max, including co-broadcasts of the weekly television product on the streaming platform concurrent with "Dynamite" broadcasts.