Tommy Dreamer Unpacks The Implications Of Jey Uso Losing WWE IC Title

As his brother Jimmy Uso continues looking for his help in taking down the current iteration of The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns, Jey Uso has made it clear that he wants no involvement. However, he's likely to have a change in tune after Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa cost him the Intercontinental Championship to Bron Breakker on this past Monday's "WWE Raw."

Tommy Dreamer assessed Jey's current situation and his storyline with his family on a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark."

"When I say bigger storylines, obviously because he's lost the Intercontinental Championship which won't be a distraction to him, he's now going to have to deal with his family again, and that storyline carried the WWE for quite some time," Dreamer said. "It was perhaps one of the greatest storylines of all time next to, I guess, Cody and Roman, but they were all interwoven together and it looks like they're going back into it."

Although he was not certain that Paul Heyman would be brought back into the fold given his history with Jey, Reigns, Jimmy, and Sikoa, Dreamer did ponder it as a possibility and considered how effective it would be. Heyman hasn't been seen on WWE programming since being taken out by Sikoa and co. in June.

"It'll be interesting, but Jey losing that title actually helps solidify the focus of this story and the story now is family, and a family split is one thing, but a family reunited is another," Dreamer said, voicing his excitement to see what's next to come.

