AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Explains How She Fell Back In Love With Wrestling In TNA

After leaving a not-so-great run with "WWE NXT" in 2020, Deonna Purrazzo invested in herself and landed an important spot in Impact/TNA Wrestling. There, she stamped her legacy by becoming the company's three-time Knockouts World Champion and one-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion, as well as participating in unexplored showcases like the first-ever Knockouts 30-minute Ironman Match, which saw her come out the victor against Jordynne Grace three months before signing with the company in October 2020.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on his "Insightful" podcast, Purrazzo revealed how TNA reinvigorated her love for wrestling and why she eventually left to expand her "Virtuosa" brand in AEW.

"The entire environment they cultivate there just really made me ... this feels like home. This feels like I belong here," Purrazzo reflected on her three-year run in TNA. "It feels like everyone wants to work for each other. There's no drama. There's no fighting over spots. There's no stabbing each other in the back. I hate to call it this ... like the land of 'Misfit Toys.' It is in terms like, we've all been rejected by other places, other people, and we come here and we have a chip on our shoulder, and we do the work for each other. That was the environment that I was looking for, and it just didn't click until there."

