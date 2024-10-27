WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 Full & Final Card

Tis the season of spook and "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc. This year's Halloween-themed premium live event emanates from the city of Hershey, Pennsylvania, with five matches currently in its lineup. Of the five, three will involve championships, while the other two pit rivals in an extreme stipulation and a fierce tag match, respectively.

On par with the upcoming holiday, Trick Williams will defend his newly-regained NXT Championship against Ethan Page in a Devil's Playground match, or rather a hardcore match with added Halloween-themed weapons. For Williams, this will mark his third singles affair against Page, with the previous two both boasting favor to Williams. As seen at "NXT" Heatwave, though, if Page is in the right place, at the right time, he could pull out another shocking title change.

Elsewhere on the card, both the NXT North American Championship and NXT Women's North American Championship will also be raised under special stipulations. The former title will be defended in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match involving Oba Femi and the current titleholder Tony D'Angelo. Rather than climbing a ladder to retrieve the NXT North American Championship, though, this TLS bout can only be won via pinfall, per the request of D'Angelo. For NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan, her match stipulation and opponent have yet to be determined. We do know, however, that Jordan will face one member of Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx) in a stipulation specially selected by them.

In non-title competition, Andre Chase has challenged Ridge Holland to an Ambulance Match, just weeks after Holland attacked his now former Chase U stablemates at "NXT" No Mercy. This beating resulted in Chase being transported out of the building in an ambulance. As such, he wants to do the same to Holland. Finally, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and the recently-returned Cora Jade will take on internationally-touted duo of Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia, whose respective WWE signings were both met with incredible hype.