Trick Williams Drops Diss Track Featuring WWE Legend Ahead Of NXT PLE Title Defense

The build to Ethan Page and Trick Williams' Devil's Playground match at "WWE NXT's" upcoming Halloween Havoc PPV has bled out of the ring and onto social media. After becoming the target of Page's diss track, "Child's Play," days before their match for the NXT Championship, Williams has now shot back with a diss track of his own — and it has Hall of Fame credentials.

User BWAMatt posted the three-minute long track onto X (formerly known as Twitter). The music video saw Williams setting a church ablaze with spirited hate towards a literally demonized Page. The video, which has over 150,000 views at time of writing, featured D-Von Dudley as the congregation's reverend, reprising the "Reverend D-Von" character he briefly adopted when the legendary Dudley Boyz tag team was broken up by the original brand split back in 2002.

TRICK WILLIAMS HAS RESPONDED TO ETHAN PAGE & HE GOT REVEREND D'VON FOR THE VIDEO💀 AIN'T NO WAY DAWG LMFFFFFFAOOOOO, HE GOT THE CHURCH LIT😭😭 I'VE SEEN ENOUGH DROP THE ALBUM @_trickwilliams pic.twitter.com/gDMOvgd2KX — BWAMatt (@BWAChief) October 26, 2024

"The idea of having a match with you makes me want to wash my hands with holy water and [smack] the hell out of you," Williams taunted. "So you down with the Devil? I rebuke that."

Williams asked Page if he wanted a "Tricky whooping" as the "first Trickulous choir" provided background vocals. Williams told Page that he was a "little too down with the Devil" for his liking to close out the track, produced courtesy of Tre'iLLi.

Page is set to be Williams' first title defense in his current, second run with the NXT Championship. Williams regained the title from Page — who ended Williams' first reign as the NXT Champion in a controversial fatal four-way match — on "NXT's" CW debut. Sunday will see Page and Williams' third singles clash since Page joined "NXT" in May 2024.