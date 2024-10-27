Video: Behind The Scenes Look At Motor City Machine Guns WWE Debut

After weeks of teasers, the veteran duo known as Motor City Machine Guns officially made their WWE debut on the October 18 episode of "WWE SmackDown," which emanated from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. In doing so, MCMG (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) defeated A-Town Down Under and Los Garza to advance to a WWE Tag Team Championship number one contenders match on the following episode of "SmackDown." As the hype around MCMG continues to surge, WWE released special vlog footage, via YouTube, that followed Sabin and Shelley throughout the arena ahead of their aforementioned debut.

Upon entering the backstage area, Sabin and Shelley got their first look at the new merchandise that WWE had drawn up for them, beginning with a black t-shirt featuring the "Motor City Machine Guns" graphic on the front, and "Rapid Fire Rock & Roll" on the backside. As the former TNA Tag Team Champions thanked the merchandise team for their work, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian "Road Dogg" James then greeted them with a pair of handshakes. Standing close by was another new, though familiar, colleague in the form of WWE producer Bobby Roode, who previously worked with both Shelley and Sabin in TNA Wrestling.

Making their way further into the backstage area, MCMG encountered even more familiar faces, such as "WWE SmackDown" commentator Corey Graves, former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. After briefly speaking with the latter on the "SmackDown" entrance ramp, Shelley noted that he originally entered the arena on "auto-pilot," specifically with the focus of preparing for their televised triple-threat match. As the two ventured throughout, however, they found themselves enjoying the act of mingling with their WWE cohorts, one of whom reminded them to "live in the moment."

