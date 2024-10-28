AEW's Buddy Matthews Wins Burger-Eating Contest Against His Wife, WWE's Rhea Ripley

There's no question that wrestling power couple, former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and her husband, AEW's Buddy Matthews, are competitive, and that nature even comes across when they're at home as well. Matthews posted a video to his Instagram account on Saturday of him and his wife having a burger-eating contest, something the House of Black member noted was filmed a few days earlier.

In the video, Matthews set a timer on a phone in front of another camera that filmed them eating what appears to be a McDonald's Happy Meal. Matthews started the clock and the pair chowed down, with Ripley seemingly much less excited than her husband, shaking her head at the camera at multiple points in the video.

"Complete: One cheese burger, fries, and drink under a minute," Matthews noted in the caption of the video, where he defeated his wife. At one point in the short clip, Ripley exclaims she's going to have heartburn.

"S*** was hard!" Ripley commented, alongside a skull emoji.

Matthews and Ripley have been married since June 23, 2024. While Ripley remains with WWE, Matthews was released from his contract in June 2021. He joined AEW in February 2022 and immediately joined forces with the House of Black. It was reported over the summer that Matthews signed a new deal with the company. Ripley has been locked in a feud with Dominik Mysterio and his new girlfriend Liv Morgan, since returning from a shoulder injury in July.

