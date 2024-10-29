WWE RAW 10/28/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I know we write a version of this complaint pretty often, but it needs to be called out when it happens, so don't blame us — blame whoever it is that occasionally decides women should get barely any time on a two-hour wrestling show.

It's not just that there was only one match, or that the match was egregiously short. It actually lasted longer than I might have expected it to given the participants, but nobody is expecting any kind of classic out of Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile, and indeed, we didn't get one. The match was fine, but Nile really doesn't seem to be progressing as much as you'd expect her to have given how long she's been in WWE, while Vega taking another loss here just indicates that she continues to be one of WWE's most underutilized talents. It didn't help that what seemed to be the entire point of the match — American Made cheating to get a cheap win over the LWO — was basically rendered redundant later in the show, when American Made leader Chad Gable attacked LWO leader Rey Mysterio to cost Mysterio and Dragon Lee a shot at the world tag titles. That's two of the finishes on your four-match "Raw" functionally doing the same thing, which is simply bad booking.

But even if you can look past ALL of that ... Vega and Nile were also two of the six women that, by my count, appeared on the show at all. The others were Liv Morgan, who continues to be utterly uninterested in defending the Women's World Championship or feuding with anyone at all besides Rhea Ripley; Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan's enforcer; and Maxxine Dupri and Scarlett, who appeared briefly in backstage segments alongside the rest of their respective stables. That's it. No Ripley, no Damage CTRL, no Pure Fusion Collective, no Unholy Union, no Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, no Lyra Valkyria, no Natalya, no nobody. Certainly no Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, or Jade Cargill, so no storyline advancement whatsoever for the two women's matches happening at Crown Jewel, on the "Raw" go-home show for the PLE. Watching "Raw" this week, you wouldn't have known either match was happening. Not even The Wyatt Sicks showed up to give us a brief Nikki Cross appearance.

I get that there's Bloodline stuff going on and they needed three segments for the tag title contender's match, and I get that the show is only two hours right now. But none of that is really an excuse. This show took up valuable air time with Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, which has no stakes and is building to nothing, and Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio because apparently Priest is still feuding with The Judgment Day. We couldn't have gotten IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven or something instead?

A lack of women's representation on a two-hour show is a problem, whether that show is "WWE Raw" or "AEW Dynamite." Do better.

Written by Miles Schneiderman