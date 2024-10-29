Bully Ray Assesses Motor City Machine Guns' WWE Run Thus Far

Two weeks was all it took for the Motor City Machine Guns to taste gold in WWE. The veteran tag team of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley made a huge statement on October 25's "WWE SmackDown," although it was certainly not without shenanigans. Some armchair quarterbacks might've taken umbrage to an "unproven" team within WWE's system capturing championships so quickly, but Bully Ray of "Busted Open Radio" said he had no problem with it, comparing it to the music industry.

"In music, you come out with an album. Your album doesn't have to climb the charts to get to number one," Bully remarked. "You don't have to debut at ten and then go to five and then hopefully make it at one. Some records come out and the day that they come out, they debut at number one. It's called 'number one with a bullet.' ... the Guns are number one with a bullet." Bully further defended the creative decision by saying a tournament was the perfect way to transition the titles to the Guns, since tournaments are supposed to be unpredictable by nature.

"Sometimes it is okay to come in if you have no natural story, especially if you're placed in a tournament, to win the tournament and go on to win the championships," he said. The WWE Hall of Famer, who's no stranger to the Machine Guns from their TNA days, said he was incredibly happy for his former rivals. "We had such great chemistry with those guys. ... Congratulations to them both," he said. Now that new tag team champions have been crowned on "SmackDown," the recently returned War Raiders will see if they can achieve similar results on the "WWE Raw" brand. The Raiders won the right to challenge champs JD McDonaugh and Finn Balor on October 28.

