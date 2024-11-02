WWE's Liv Morgan Wants This Retired Star In Her SummerSlam Dream Match

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has revealed that she would like a former WWE star to come out of retirement and face her and on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio at next year's SummerSlam.

During her recent interaction with "The Schmo," Morgan was asked her dream scenario, which prompted her to pitch the idea of her and Dominik facing off against CM Punk and former WWE star and Punk's wife, AJ Lee. The "WWE Raw" star wants the match to happen in her hometown of New Jersey, which will host next year's SummerSlam.

"I hear that SummerSlam is in New Jersey next year, which is where I'm from, so my dream scenario would be me and Daddy Dom vs. CM Punk and AJ Lee. A returning AJ Lee. Two Jersey girls, duking it out. I know that Daddy Dom doesn't like CM Punk, so I think that would be an ideal scenario," said Morgan. "I think it would be cool. I know it sounds crazy, but I think that would be cool."

Mysterio and Morgan have previously teamed together for mixed tag team matches, with the duo wrestling Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega earlier this year on "Raw," while they faced Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley at Bash in Berlin in Germany in August.

Dominik and Punk share a history that dates back over a decade, to Punk's feud with Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, during which Dominik was also brought into the storyline. The Judgment Day star was also Punk's first opponent following his return to WWE last year, with them facing off twice at live events in December. Mysterio hasn't been shy about talking trash about Punk as well as other WWE legends in recent times, challenging him to another match. Lee, meanwhile, is still retired, having not stepped into the ring in almost a decade.

