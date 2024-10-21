Dominik Mysterio Trashes The Rock, CM Punk And WWE 'Old Heads'

From antagonizing his father in the lead-up to Wrestlemania 39 to betraying Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has earned his reputation as one of the most controversial members of the WWE roster.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with "Foundation Radio," Mysterio generated more controversy by calling out CM Punk, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and the rising trend of WWE legend comebacks.

"First of all, last time I was with CM Punk, I was — what? Eleven years old?" Mysterio began. "And he thought he was a big man [who sang] Happy Birthday to my loser sister. But, anyways, I would like to see him now, you know? I was my dad's height — 5 foot 5 inches, 5 foot 2 inches — so, now I'm 6 foot 1 inches, 200 pounds. I've seen [Punk] wrestle ... so, let's see what you got, old man."

Punk and Mysterio have wrestled a series of dark matches in the early days of Punk's current WWE run but have yet to have a televised match on WWE programming, although Punk has not ruled out the possibility.

Advertisement

"Foundation Radio" also pressed Mysterio regarding his past remarks about Johnson, including one where he cited "The Mummy 2" as the only thing Johnson has "done good." Mysterio was asked if he was worried about a response from Johnson regarding his claims.

"Honestly, I'm just tired of these old heads, you know, thinking they can hang and come in here with this younger generation. At the end of the day, I'm my own person, I'm the greatest Mysterio of all time. These old heads want to come in and get it? They all can," Mysterio answered. "CM Punk, The Rock? Don't matter. They're just mad because they don't have hair, and I have the best hair and the best mustache."

Johnson has yet to respond to Mysterio's call-out.