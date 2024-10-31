Lin-Manuel Miranda Wears Dirty Dom Costume With WWE's Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

Noted WWE fan and award-winning actor, songwriter, and Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda attended "WWE SmackDown" on Friday to take in all the action, including seeing the Motor City Machine Guns capture the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Bloodline. Possibly inspired by his visit to WWE, Miranda posted photos of himself dressed as "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio to Instagram on Wednesday ahead of Halloween. He posed alongside the former North American Champion, as well as Mysterio's onscreen girlfriend, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. "*Boos, jeers* ¡PERO DÉJENME HABLAR! Happy Halloween from Middle-Aged Dom Mysterio," Miranda posted, with the Spanish translating to "But let me talk!" Miranda tagged Mysterio and Morgan, and thanked them in the post. He also shouted out Triple H and Stephanie McMahon "for the costume help."

Miranda recently professed his love for professional wrestling on "Ebron in the Morning." He said he loved Mysterio's "heel-to-super heel" turn, and gushed about the star. He explained he grew up watching Mysterio's father and Eddie Guerrero, and even mentioned the "Custody of Dominik" SummerSlam ladder match. Miranda also gave praise to "SmackDown" star and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill.

Mysterio and Morgan remain locked in a feud with former Women's World Champion and Mysterio's former "Mami," Rhea Ripley, who is still after Morgan's title. Morgan's next challenge, however, will be WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Mysterio could be set for a World Heavyweight Championship match after defeating former champion Damian Priest on "WWE Raw."

