AEW Shares Creative Update On Timeless Toni Storm's Absence

There has been a "Timeless Toni Storm" sized hole in AEW ever since Storm disappeared after losing the AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May at AEW All In. And while there's still no firm date for when Storm could be back on AEW TV, the promotion itself is at least getting ready for it with a creative set of plans.

On X during last night's "AEW Dynamite," users noted that fans in Cleveland's Wolstein Arena were spotting newspapers from the fictional "Timeless Times," with the headline titled "What Happened To Toni Storm?" The newspapers also featured a QR code, which upon being scanned took fans to YouTube to watch an "All Elite News" bulletin titled "Where In The World is Toni Storm?"

What happened to Toni Storm? newspapers have been spotted at #AEWDynamite tonight! 📰 AND THEY HAVE A QR CODE ON THEM!🔍👀 pic.twitter.com/i9rYui9Vsp — AIR (@AIRGold_) October 30, 2024

Narrated by Storm, the minute and a half bulletin was similar to the opening montage from the Hollywood classic "Citizen Kane," recapping Storm's adventures ever since losing to May. This included her being spotted in Australia, where she went to promote AEW's upcoming Grand Slam event taking place in February, followed by trips to Japan and Mexico, where Storm, among other things, reunited with Mina Shirakawa, "divulged an affair with Stan Hansen," and wrestled the likes of Mayu Iwatani and La Catalina.

Unfortunately, like her match with May, Storm lost those matches to Iwatani and Catalina, leading her to promptly disappear after, "never to return." The bulletin subsequently ended wondering what adventure Storm would get into next, and whether she would make her way back to AEW one day. If she did though, Storm assured everyone that fans "will be waiting."