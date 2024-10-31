Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks This Will Be Match Of The Night At WWE Crown Jewel 2024

This year's Crown Jewel is advertising two massive cross-brand matches that will see one man and one woman take home new titles unique to the event. But neither of those matches are the ones Freddie Prinze Jr. is most excited to see. On "Wrestling with Freddie," the former WWE writer predicted it would be a match on the undercard that steals the show. After running down the events from October 25's "WWE SmackDown," Prinze and co-host Jeff Dye agreed the participants in the Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship will have the most to prove.

"That's gonna be an awesome match," Prinze said. "That'll probably be match of the night ... They're gonna show up and show out." The lengthy feud between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes has seen them trade wins over the past several months. Going into "SmackDown," the two were tied at three apiece, but the seventh match failed to reach a definitive conclusion. LA Knight, who inserted himself into the rivalry along the way, attacked both men while acting as guest referee. It remains to be seen if Crown Jewel will act as the blowoff for the three-man feud.

Andrade, Hayes, and Knight are all alums of WWE's developmental brand, "WWE NXT," with Andrade and Hayes having won the brand's top prize, the NXT Championship. Knight, a former holder of WWE's on-again, off-again Million Dollar Championship, won his first non-novelty WWE championship at SummerSlam. Knight captured the United States title from Logan Paul in the match, forcing Paul into an exile that's still ongoing. After Crown Jewel, the current business partnership between WWE and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority will continue for two more years. The upcoming PLE, WWE's 12th under the agreement, takes place this Saturday from the Mohammed Abdo Arena.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.