WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Explains Why DDP Is A 'Very Special Person'

WWE Hall of Famer "Diamond" Dallas Page may be better known at this point in wrestling history for what he's done to help others, through his love of fitness and yoga and his own journey in sobriety. Page has helped the likes of Razor Ramon (the real-life Scott Hall) before his death, Marcus "Buff" Bagwell, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and more get sober and helped them on their own wellness journeys. Fellow Hall of Famer, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff spoke about Page on his "83 Weeks" podcast and said helping people "rebuild" is part of Page's nature, and who he's always been.

Advertisement

"We look at some of the high profile personalities that we all have come to know through professional wrestling, like Marcus Bagwell and Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, and Scott Hall," Bischoff said. "We see that, but what we don't see are just the average people that have come to DDP, whether it's losing weight or getting off drugs or alcohol or just improving their lives. People that nobody has ever heard of before and Page treats those people the same way he treats the Marcus Bagwells and the Scott Halls and the Jake Roberts. He's just a giving person and he derives joy and satisfaction from helping other people achieve their goals, and that makes him a very special person."

The three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his work within the ring in 2017. He launched his famous "DDP Yoga" program in 2005, both online and via fitness DVDs. Page has explained the yoga program is for "regular" people who may not like the traditional practice, but would feel comfortable doing his program.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.