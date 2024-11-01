AEW's Brody King Opens Up About 'Conniving' Don Callis

Since turning his back on former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega last year, Don Callis has built an entire unit of new clients, together known as The Don Callis Family. Under his influence, many members have struck championship gold. At the same time, some members have also betrayed those close to them in the hopes of furthering their careers, and in turn, The Don Callis Family. While speaking on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," former AEW Trios Champion Brody King weighed in on Callis' approach as a leader.

"He's conniving. He's a snake. He'll do anything it takes to win," King said. "You can't fault him for that, I guess. He has a group of very dangerous guys. Some, I feel like are there against their will, no pun intended. Will Ospreay, I don't think wants to be under his tutelage, but currently is under some kind of contract. Don has some way of prying on people that need an opportunity and then using that to his advantage."

In its current iteration, The Don Callis Family boasts the likes of Kyle Fletcher, AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, ROH Television Champion Brian Cage, and the "Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer. Trent Beretta and Powerhouse Hobbs were also included in the group the last time they respectively appeared on AEW television, though Hobbs isn't sure he will still be when he returns. "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay exited the stable over the summer after Callis granted his request to leave. This decision later came to haunt Ospreay as Fletcher, his former tag team partner, hit him with a screwdriver at AEW WrestleDream.

Luckily for King and the rest of his House of Black stablemates, they have widely steered clear of Callis' "conniving" antics.

