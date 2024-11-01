Backstage Report On WWE's Solo Sikoa Being Kept Out Of Action

Two weeks ago on "WWE SmackDown," the "OTC" Roman Reigns refused to acknowledge his cousin and self-appointed "Tribal Chief," Solo Sikoa, as the new leader of The Bloodline. Now, firing on all cylinders, The Original Bloodline (Reigns, Jey, and Jimmy Uso) will reunite to face The New Bloodline (Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, or Tonga Loa) in six-man tag team action at Crown Jewel tomorrow, in Saudi Arabia. Although these two teams have had their fair share of raucous tussles since August, the match on Saturday will officially set in motion the inevitable civil war many have been champing at the bit to witness.

As of this report, it has not been made official yet if Sikoa will be one of the three featured contenders in the Crown Jewel bout. Concerned with whether Sikoa's absence from in-ring action since a dark match on October 18 was due to a legitimate injury or not, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has confirmed no injuries have been reported on Sikoa. Instead, his absence from taking any bumps is a precautionary measure to keep him as healthy as possible for the next chapter of this climatic saga. As mentioned, Sikoa's last contest was in a dark Street Fight with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, after "SmackDown" went off the air in Columbia, South Carolina, last month.

So far in this vendetta, the New Bloodline has been on the losing end to the Original Bloodline. Sikoa and Fatu were defeated by Reigns and Rhodes at Bad Blood last month. The faction also lost their WWE Tag Team Championship last week when the newly emerged Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) shocked the masses with an impromptu title victory over Tonga and Loa. To say this faction is filled with unrestrained rage leading into tomorrow's contest is an understatement. Speculation is looming that this six-man tag match could carry over into WWE's next premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames, on November 30 in Vancouver.

