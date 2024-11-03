Dave Meltzer Speculates On Possible WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event Matches

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and as in past years, will take place over two nights. According to Dave Meltzer, there is one main event match that he believes could be featured on "The Showcase of the Immortals."

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer thinks there's a strong possibility that Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship might be in the cards. If that were the case, this would be the third time both men headlined the event and fought for the championship. Before joining a temporary alliance to take down the new Bloodline at Bad Blood, Reigns mentioned to Rhodes that their history as foes was far from over, with the "OTC" guaranteeing he would be gunning for a title rematch. As most know, Reigns' run with the Undisputed Championship remained prevalent for two years, with his ultimate unseating concluding at this year's WrestleMania 40.

Despite the idea of Reigns versus Rhodes III being the most practical title fight set so far, there are two other challengers Meltzer would not rule out from vying for a championship opportunity: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena. Since April, The Rock has made his intentions known that his eyes are on the Undisputed prize. Although there is no indication on whether The Rock will be at WrestleMania 41 following his Bad Blood appearance in October, that's not to say the title match could turn into a triple threat match. Oppositely, with 2025 being John Cena's final run in professional wrestling, Meltzer would not be surprised if "The Champ" faced Rhodes and became the 17-time world champion, surpassing Ric Flair's extraordinary record.

Meltzer added the thought that Seth Rollins and CM Punk might finally meet on "The Granddest Stage of the All" and hash out their bad-blood resentments. Plans for any contest between the two last year were scrapped after Punk suffered another torn tricep injury that left him out of in-ring competition until this past August.