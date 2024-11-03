Baron Corbin Responds To Fan Who Believes WWE 'Fumbled The Bag' With Him

Last Friday, reports indicated that former United States Champion Baron Corbin was headed toward a departure, as WWE opted not to renew his latest contract with them. Following this news, several fans have weighed in on social media, with one stating, via an Instagram comment, that WWE "fumbled the bag" by letting Corbin go.

Advertisement

Corbin has since responded to this claim, writing "i appreciate that and feel the same." The comments in reference come under Corbin's newest cooking video, which shows him making some sous vide prime filets for his family on Halloween night. Corbin noted that he cooked the meat at 127 degrees, medium rare, with a hard sear.

Corbin's 2012 entry into WWE came on the heels of an exit from the professional football world, where he notably served as a member of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. In joining WWE, Corbin was initially placed in "WWE NXT" before later ascending to WWE's main roster in 2016, specifically as a part of the "WWE Raw" roster. At the 2016 WWE Draft, Corbin moved to "WWE SmackDown." During his time on WWE's blue brand, Corbin enjoyed one reign as United States Champion and a stint as WWE Mr. Money in the Bank, though the latter ended in a failed cash-in attempt.

Advertisement

Within the last year, Corbin won the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Bron Breakker. Together, they were known as the Wolf Dogs. After losing the titles, Breakker exclusively moved up to the "SmackDown" brand, but was later reassigned to "Raw" in the 2024 WWE Draft. Corbin, on the other hand, returned to "SmackDown," where he most recently formed a tag team with Apollo Crews. There is no word on when Corbin's WWE contract officially expires.