CJ Perry Addresses Rumors Of Her Dating WWE Star Damian Priest

Former WWE and AEW star CJ Perry hasn't been involved in the world of professional wrestling as of late, but Perry is still very active on social media. During a recent livestream on Instagram, Perry addressed a bogus rumor floating around regarding her dating status.

"No, I am not dating Damian Priest," Perry said. "That was a funny internet rumor."

Though she denied that the two are romantically involved, Perry and Priest seem to be on good terms, with Perry stating that she talks to the WWE star frequently. The fan speculation was fueled by a picture Perry posted on her Instagram Story earlier this year of herself and Priest. However, the former WWE star emphasized that she has friends that are men, yet that does not mean they're together.

The livestream also saw Perry discuss the possibility of starting up her own podcast. Priest's name first came up in a fan comment that jokingly suggested him as a possible co-host, which led to Perry's statement on the rumored relationship. Perry also noted that Priest would be a good podcast host due to his charisma.

Most wrestling fans will know that Perry was married to AEW star Miro, though the two reportedly separated last year. Perry first met the wrestler during their shared time in WWE, when she was paired up with him onscreen during his time as Rusev. Both later departed WWE and reignited their onscreen partnership in AEW, though it's safe to say the storyline never fully took off.

Perry parted ways with AEW earlier this year, making her a free agent. Meanwhile, Miro remains with the promotion but hasn't appeared at all in 2024. Though a report indicated that Miro asked for his release from AEW in September, that request has not yet been granted.