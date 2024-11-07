AEW's Willow Nightingale Discusses What Kamille Brings To The Women's Division

Former NWA Wrestling star Kamille made her AEW debut earlier this year, becoming the bodyguard for TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Though Willow Nightingale has had her own run-ins with Mone, their feud took place before Kamille's introduction. Still, she is someone Nightingale has her eye on. Speaking on "Battleground Podcast," Nightingale shared her thoughts on Kamille.

"I definitely think Kamille is an interesting new addition to our division," Nightingale said. "You look at her and what's the first thing you think? 'Wow, that is a strong, intimidating woman.' And one thing about the AEW women's division is that we do have strong, intimidating, powerful women. So it's fascinating to kind of see where she will fall into place with everything."

Though Nightingale has already feuded against Mone in the recent past, the wrestler put forward the idea of facing off against Kamille in a singles storyline. At the same time, Nightingale stated that she was interested to see how Kris Statlander fared against both Mone and Kamille in that ongoing storyline.

Kamille was in action against Statlander on last week's Fright Night edition of "AEW Dynamite," with Statlander overcoming the former NWA World Women's Champion on her way to facing Mone at AEW Full Gear. That was Kamille's first AEW loss, bringing her five-match winning streak to an end.

As for Nightingale, she unsuccessfully challenged Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW WrestleDream last month. Following that, Nightingale traveled to Mexico to take part in the CMLL International Women's Grand Prix 2024.

