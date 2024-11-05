Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill To Defend WWE Women's Tag Titles Against Fellow Champion

WWE WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have challenged two "WWE Raw" superstars to a match at next week's show.

This week's "Raw" saw a Number One Contenders Battle Royal, where the winner would get a shot at Liv Morgan's WWE Women's World Championship. Belair and Cargill, who were a part of the match, were eliminated by Morgan and her lackey Raquel Rodriguez, with Iyo Sky eventually winning the match. Belair and Cargill were incensed by the actions of Morgan and Rodriguez, and offered the duo a shot at their titles on next week's "Raw."

"Liv, Raquel, if you wanted to avoid a fight with us, you just made a big mistake. Before, we could've waited to beat y'all and kept representing our titles, but now, you've made things personal," said Belair. "And when things get personal for us, they get painful for you. So next week, we're coming back here to Monday Night 'Raw' and it's going to be Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair versus Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez," added Belair's tag team partner Cargill.

Belair promised that she and her tag team partner would walk out of next week's show with the titles around their waists, just like they did at Crown Jewel, where they defeated the teams of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane, and Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. The duo has successfully defended their tag team titles on four occasions since regaining the championships at Bash in Berlin in August.

Rodriguez and Morgan have previously held the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, having held it on two occasions, both of which came in 2023.