Damian Priest Explains Why He & Rhea Ripley Could Win WWE Tag Team Titles

When she's healthy, Rhea Ripley is a dominant force in WWE's women's division. But on certain occasions, she's also demonstrated her physical prowess against men. On the May 1, 2023 "WWE Raw," she pressed Rey Mysterio over her head. At 2023's "NXT" Great American Bash, she picked up Wes Lee for a Riptide through a table. On the October 24, 2022 "Raw," she bodyslammed the six-foot-eight, nearly 300-pound Luke Gallows on the floor. So could Ripley realistically have competitive matches against men? Her Terror Twins partner Damien Priest not only says yes, but believes the two could probably win the WWE Tag Team Championship together.

"If they allow Rhea to be my partner for the World Tag Team Titles ... I could see us beating anybody," Priest said on "The Wrestling Classic." "There's nobody right now in WWE that I don't feel like I can't stand toe-to-toe with, and I know she thinks the same way. So, if you put us together in a team– you saw how we mopped the floor with Dom and Liv. That was cake work. Now you put us against the tag team champs ... we'll get it done."

Priest noted it would depend on WWE brass allowing Ripley to participate in intergender matches. Since his comment was in response to a hypothetical question, it's likely not part of WWE's plans any time soon. Further complicating matters is Ripley's injury. Ripley recently suffered a legitimate fracture to her orbital bone. The exact time and place of the injury are unclear, but WWE attempted to sell it as the result of a backstage attack by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Women have won men's titles in WWE before, the most notable example being when Chyna captured the Intercontinental Championship in 1999.

