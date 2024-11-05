Tommy Dreamer Thinks Liv Morgan Is Going To Break Up Another WWE Couple

One of the recent criticisms aimed at the character of Liv Morgan revolves around her public pursuit of Dominik Mysterio, who was in a long-term relationship with Rhea Ripley at the time. Morgan, however, doesn't seem too bothered by these critiques. In fact, she owns them, previously calling herself a "home-wrecking, man-stealing, title-taking" woman. Following this week's episode of "WWE Raw," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer believes Morgan has the power to break up another couple in WWE now — a couple of tag team champions, that is.

"Liv said what a lot of people think and said like 'Hey, this isn't a friendship because she's just like you. She's just as competitive. She has all the tools, just like you. And the only thing holding the two of you together in this relationship is those [WWE Women's] Tag Team Championships.' I loved it, because if you also think about it, Liv broke up a couple that was over," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "And now I feel she's going to break up another couple, and that couple is the tag team champions [Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill]. She is stirring the pot."

As Dreamer alluded to, Morgan, the current WWE Women's World Champion, came face-to-face with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill on "Raw" this week. Much like Belair, Morgan claimed that Cargill believed herself to be the strongest, toughest, and fastest competitor in WWE. Furthermore, Morgan claimed that the only thing keeping Cargill and Belair together is the Women's Tag Team Championships. Naturally, tensions escalated, so much so that Belair delivered a hard slap to Morgan's face, and the tag champions confirmed that they will defend their titles against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez next week.

