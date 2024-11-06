Tommy Dreamer Wishes WWE Had Waited On This Aspect Of The Bloodline Story

In the present-day, The Bloodline has diverged into two groups — one led by Solo Sikoa, and the other consisting of a trio of equals in Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. Most recently on "WWE Raw," Jey Uso invited former "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn to speak with his side on "WWE SmackDown," especially after Zayn inadvertently kicked Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. WWE alumni Tommy Dreamer broke down the respective segment on "Busted Open After Dark," while also pointing out an aspect of The Bloodline story that WWE could have done a little differently.

"[Sami Zayn] gets interrupted by Jey and everyone is yeeting. The crowd is so into it and he just says, 'Hey, man, listen, as a friend, did you do it on purpose? Did you kick Roman [Reigns] on purpose [at WWE Crown Jewel]?' And then here comes Jimmy. This was an interesting dynamic that they've done this. I personally feel that they united The Usos too soon. I wish I would have seen this drawn out more, but we're here," Dreamer said. "And it's not my job to say, 'Well, my idea is better.' I just personally would have liked to see it because I felt there was more drama to it. But we're here and that's probably because of Crown Jewel why we're going to be here."

Initially, Jey Uso denied his brother Jimmy's attempts to mend fences. Two weeks later however, Jey agreed to realign with Jimmy and Reigns, under the condition that Reigns treat him as an equal. Reigns quickly responded with an affirmative "Yeet," and a unified finger raise with The Usos. As of now, the Bloodline originals are still down a number to the "new" Bloodline, though Jey's invitation to Zayn could be an attempt to even the odds.

