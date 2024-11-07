AEW Dynamite 11/06/24: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

The weirdest thing to me about "Dynamite" this week was that The BCC (or I guess the Death Riders now) vs. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin wasn't the main event. The second weirdest thing was how much that match and its aftermath felt like it belonged on "WWE Raw."

The finish, in particular, gave me strong WWE vibes. Cassidy goes supernova toward the end of the match, hitting Orange Punches on anything and everything, but before he can hit one on PAC and potentially win, Marina Shafir enters the ring and literally kicks the referee out of it, resulting in the match getting thrown out and a brawl ensuing (she doesn't even use her weird briefcase to do it, even though she insists on carrying it the whole time). Just like when WWE does it, the effect is to make it appear that the heels are ending the match because they're afraid of losing it; that makes them look weak in any promotion, but it especially makes them look weak in AEW, where the best supposedly wrestle, not where the best do a post-match brawl after a no contest finish. Not for nothing, Marina, but do you watch the show? Because it would have taken way more than just one Orange Punch to get a pinfall in an AEW ring, you didn't really need to worry about PAC losing in that moment.

Once again, I completely fail to understand Jon Moxley's motivations in this storyline, particularly what his "vision" for AEW actually is. Does winning matches matter in Jon Moxley's AEW, or doesn't it? Because you don't have to wrestle in matches if you don't care about winning them, guys, you could just keep attacking Cassidy and Allin backstage or whatever if violence was your entire thing. If you're in charge — if your stable is supposedly dominating and looming over the AEW roster — that's supposed to mean you get to do what you want. So why would you agree to a match that you don't care about winning? And if Moxley is trying to bring out the best in these original AEW babyfaces in an "iron sharpens iron" kind of way, which is the best explanation for his actions I've gotten so far, why would his stablemates stop a fight that it looked like the original AEW babyfaces might win? Doesn't that defeat the previously stated purpose?

I don't know, the logic of how the entire thing was booked felt very WWE to me, and I won't pretend it helped that the appearance of the Death Riders occurred immediately after the appearance of another, cooler heel stable, and just before Chris Jericho.

Written by Miles Schneiderman