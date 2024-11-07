WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/4/2024

The "WWE Raw" after Crown Jewel has witnessed a jump in the overall viewership figures and an even bigger gain in the key demographic ratings.

"WrestleNomics" has reported that the show, which was pre-taped on Sunday in Saudi Arabia, saw a 5 percent gain in average overall viewership from the previous week, registering 1,465,000 viewers. Although that was a gain when compared to the October 28 edition of the red brand, it was a 3 percent decline when compared to the trailing four-week average of the show. But, the show performed well in the 18-49 key demographic ratings, with a rating of 0.48, a 14 percent increase from the previous week's 0.42 rating. The November 4 edition of "Raw" was also 4 percent up in the key demographic ratings when compared to the trailing four-week average.

The first hour of "Raw" drew an average of 1,483,000 viewers, while the second hour declined to 1,446,000 viewers.

This past week's "Raw" once again had stiff competition from a Monday Night Football game, this time between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, which was broadcast on both ESPN and ABC. The game drew an audience of 20 million viewers combined on both networks. WWE's Monday night show trailed behind the game and the preshows on the respective networks in the 18-49 demographic, while ranking third and fourth for the night on cable, as per "Programming Insider."

"Raw" was taped at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 3, 2024, a day after the Crown Jewel premium live event.

