Cody Rhodes Calls This Fellow WWE Star The 'Best Dancing Partner On Earth'

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has mixed it up with several of the best in WWE and around the world, but he feels that a current WWE star is one of the best opponents he has had.

Rhodes recently appeared on the "Flagrant" podcast where he talked about a number of topics and wrestlers, including one of his former rivals, Seth Rollins. "The American Nightmare" admitted that, despite his very personal and brutal rivalry with Rollins, the "WWE Raw" star is one of the best opponents he has shared the ring with.

"The first time you hit somebody, you hit each other square in the face, like, 'Oof.' Buddy, how are we doing this on a regular basis? When you are in there with someone as good as him [Rollins], then you have the best dancing partner on earth. You can feel where they want to go."

Rollins has previously admitted that he and Rhodes have a complex relationship, while Rhodes himself had conceded that they don't like each other. But that seems to be in the past now as Rhodes has been generous in his praise of his former opponent, calling Rollins the "MVP" of WrestleMania 40, as well as commending his in-ring prowess.

Rhodes and Rollins' history with each other stretches back over a decade, when Rhodes and his brother, Goldust, aka Dustin Rhodes, feuded with Rollins and Roman Reigns. Their rivalry was renewed in 2022 when Rhodes returned to WWE, with Rollins serving as "The American Nightmare's" first opponent following his return to WWE after his AEW exit. The duo went on to have a trilogy of incredible matches before they fought The Bloodline beside each other at WrestleMania 40, with Rollins even helping Rhodes to "finish his story" at "The Show of Shows."

