WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Addresses Montez Ford's Remarks About Frustrations

Over the last week, WWE star Montez Ford has expressed frustrations with his position in the company across multiple interviews, with the Street Profits wrestler lamenting the fact that the tag team hasn't held a set of titles in four years. Ford also admitted that he was frustrated about a lack of opportunities as new wrestlers come in and find success while he and tag partner Angelo Dawkins get lost in the shuffle. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his reaction to Ford's comments and offered some advice.

"Get rid of that damn cup. That might help," Booker said. "[Ford is] one of my guys, man. I like him. He's an extraordinary talent, but you gotta know how to break out. You gotta know how to make your own breaks."

Looking back on his own time in Harlem Heat, Booker stated that he spent nine years tagging with his brother, Stevie Ray, but he was happy with his position along the way. While Booker believed he could've found success as a singles performer during that time, he waited it out.

"I think 'Tez is in a great spot, to where when he finally does go singles, he'll still have a lot of ... bumps left on his bump card," Booker continued.

Ford has been with WWE since 2015, with the Street Profits debuting as a tag team on WWE NXT the following year. Together, Ford and Dawkins have captured the "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and WWE NXT Tag Team Championships one time each. Their most recent non-title victory came during last week's episode of "SmackDown," which saw the Street Profits defeat Pretty Deadly in a straightforward tag bout.

