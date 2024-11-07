WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley Offers Wisdom To Pissed Off Trick Williams After Loss

Last night "WWE NXT" took place from the original ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley failing to defeat Ethan Page and Ridge Holland in tag team action. Despite the loss, D-Von Dudley made a surprise appearance after the match, helping Bubba and Williams get their revenge by assisting them in putting Page through a table. Following the show, Williams expressed gratitude for being able to team with Bubba, but voiced his frustration about losing the match, leading D-Von to offer the NXT Champion some advice on how it's less about if you lose matches, but more about how you rebound from that.

Despite being unable to defeat Page last night, Williams retained his NXT Championship against the former AEW star last week in a Devil's Playground match at Halloween Havoc. It marked the third time Williams was able to defeat Page in one-on-one action, with each match being contested over the NXT Title.

D-Von wasn't the only surprise appearance on last night's "NXT," as WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam helped Je'Von Evans defeat Wes Lee. and former ECW World Champion Rhyno gored Robert Stone in retaliation for his insulting the Philadelphia faithful. RVD also addressed his future with WWE, where he expressed excitement over the appearances he's made over the last month, and is happy to be signed to a legends deal with the company after working on and off with AEW.

