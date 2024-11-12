Seth Rollins Explains Why It's More Fun To Be A Heel, Surveys Current WWE Landscape

Seth Rollins is no stranger to switching between the role of a babyface and a heel in his WWE career. From "The Architect," to "The Messiah" and now "The Visionary," Rollins has been able to reinvent himself to stay relevant. Despite finding success and becoming WWE Champion both as a babyface and a heel, Rollins recently revealed why he prefers to fulfill the role of a "bad guy" on television.

Speaking on "The Pivot Podcast," Rollins explained why being a heel is easier than being a babyface in wrestling today and how social media has contributed to the fans' assessment of the characters being presented to them.

"I did always see myself as a heel, they just had so much more fun. It's so much more fun to be an antagonist. It feels great to have the adulation but it's so much more fun, and to be fair, it's a little easier at least in 2024 to be a heel in our industry because I mean you look around, people just love throwing hate. I mean, if you take one look on any social media platform and that's all it is, people throwing criticisms. So it's super easy when you find something that people attach to and they like it, you know you ride that wave but then you get to the top, then you're just the Yankees and now everybody's gonna pray for your downfall," said Rollins.

