Major Star Confirmed To Return On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

After a month's absence from television, the female AEW pillar, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, will return to in-ring action this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." The announcement was made yesterday evening during the broadcast of "AEW Rampage." A post on X states that Baker is "looking to climb the ranks of the women's division once again."

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!@TotalMtgArena | Bridgeport, CT

Baker's last scheduled match was supposed to be on the "Title Tuesday" edition of "Dynamite," on October 8, against Willow Nightingale, for a shot at Mariah May's Women's World Championship at WrestleDream last month. The plans for that match changed due to Baker falling ill with strep throat and the effects of Hurricane Milton. A four-way match between Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Nyla Rose replaced the original number-one contender's match, with Nightingale winning the showcase. Her efforts were firm against May, but were not enough to become the new Women's World Champion. Baker's last match for AEW was on the "5-Year Anniversary" edition of "Dynamite," defeatintg her fleeting adversary, Serena Deeb, in singles action on October 2.

Baker has been on a startling journey during her 10-month absence from the company. While recovering from lingering back injuries, she also found out she had suffered a mini-stroke. In good spirits and better health than before, Baker is ready to restart the "D.M.D era," which, in the past, grew her drawing power following a Pro-Wrestling Illustrated "Match of the Year" achievement, earned when she and Thunder Rosa participated in the first-ever women's Unsanctioned Lights Out match in 2021. A run with the AEW Women's World Championship, and becoming the inaugural women's Owen Hart Cup winner, followed.