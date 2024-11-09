Tiffany Stratton Teases Possible Cash-In Date For WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase

While Drew McIntyre cashed in (and spoiled) his WWE Money in the Bank briefcase the same night he won it, Women's Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton still has her tightly fixed in her clutch, ready to be cashed in at the moment she determines most opportune. One question remains – when will that moment exactly be? Speaking with "Gorilla Position," Stratton put a potential circle around January 6, 2025, the date that "WWE Raw" premieres on the Netflix streaming service.

When asked about her personal dream match for the historic episode, Stratton tipped the conversation in another direction, specifically toward her sparkly pink briefcase. "I don't know. Maybe I'll cash in there. Maybe I won't even have a match. Maybe I'll just cash in and become champion on the premiere," Stratton said.

Regarding the target of her possible cash-in, either WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan or WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Stratton kept the mystery alive, stating "You'll have to wait and see."

Most recently, Stratton attempted to cash in at WWE Crown Jewel, seemingly on Morgan. In both tries, however, she was stopped. On her first attempt, Jax led her back up to the entrance ramp. On the second, Raquel Rodriguez snatched the briefcase from Stratton's hand, paving the way for Morgan to land a codebreaker on Jax. Dominik Mysterio later used Stratton's briefcase as a distraction — one that allowed Morgan to hit an Oblivion on Jax for the win, and the first ever WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship.

Following the events of Crown Jewel, Stratton and Jax teamed up, albeit unsuccessfully, against WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill on "WWE SmackDown."

