Austin Theory Looks Back On Working With The Rock On WWE SmackDown

Few in the current pro wrestling landscape can boast of having worked with both "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock, but WWE's Austin Theory is one of them.

In a recent interview with "Insight," Theory looked back on his segment with The Rock on the September 15, 2023 edition of "WWE SmackDown."

Advertisement

"The day starts, I have nothing that day at Smackdown. You know, I'm kind of lingering around, wondering, like, am I doing anything? Haven't heard anything Was it a set-up? I don't know, but it didn't feel like one. But if it was then, wow, you got me," he began. "We had like an hour before the show and I get a call and I end up going to Triple H's office, and he basically gives me the rundown of like, 'Hey, Pat McAfee is coming back, we're thinking you go out there you cut a promo and then kind of get on him, and then we'll have the Rock come out.' And then I'm just like, 'For real? All right."

Theory added that the plans came together very close to the show going on air, with him being asked to figure out what he wanted to say to McAfee under an hour before "SmackDown." He revealed that The Rock wasn't even at the arena 30-40 minutes before the show was to go on the air.

Advertisement

The former United States Champion recalled how he came up with the promo directed at McAfee, using his previous experience wrestling McAfee at WrestleMania 38 the year before as a reference.