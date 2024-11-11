Backstage Update On The Street Profits' WWE Contract Status

For eight years, the Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, have been fixtures of WWE, be it on "NXT," "Raw," or "SmackDown," winning each brand's Tag Team Championships along the way. But recently, there's been signs of discontent from the duo, with Ford admitting frustration during an interview, while Dawkins posted a cryptic tweet that many took to mean he was unhappy with the team's current standing.

While this has led to speculation on the Street Profits' future in WWE, what is actually going on remains a mystery. Fightful Select reports that, upon reaching out to other talents in WWE, similar talk of Ford and Dawkins being frustrated had been heard. However, no one knows if the frustration is genuine, or if it's part of a "grander work for the show."

Also a mystery is the contractual status of the duo, as neither WWE, nor Dawkins or Ford, gave an answer regarding how much time the Profits have left on their deals. They had previously signed an extension with WWE in 2019, though it's unclear if they signed for three years or five, the latter of which would mean their deals could be up imminently. Without elaborating, Ford had previously stated he had been thinking about his future in wrestling.

As rumors around the Profits swirl, the duo find themselves with a chance to become four time WWE Tag Team Champions. This past Friday on "SmackDown," Dawkins and Ford revealed they would be challenging the "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions, the Motor City Machine Guns, this upcoming Friday. This announcement was a source of frustration for fellow "SmackDown" tag team #DIY, with Tomasso Ciampa feeling he and Johnny Gargano were more deserving of the title shot.