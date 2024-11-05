Angelo Dawkins Posts Cryptic Social Media Message Suggesting He's Not Happy

Shortly after Montez Ford made the rounds on podcasts and media outlets voicing his displeasure with his positioning in WWE, his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins appeared to express similar sentiments Monday night. Dawkins posted a covertly resentful message on X hinting that he and his partner were on the same page regarding WWE's booking decisions. "Tired of the disrespect," Dawkins' post said.

Advertisement

Tired of the disrespect. — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) November 5, 2024

Dawkins' partner Ford recently said that he was frustrated and felt lost in the shuffle in WWE's tag team division, especially after enjoying some championship success in their early days on the main roster. Ford also bemoaned having the plug pulled on The Street Profits' allegiance with Bobby Lashley, which he thought had legs. Marketed as "The Pride" on WWE programming, the faction lasted less than a year, and disbanded after Lashley left WWE in May 2024. Since then, the Profits have floundered somewhat, with an extended stretch that saw them continually put over The Bloodline.

Of course, seeing as this is professional wrestling, it's entirely possible that this public airing of grievances could be part of an angle, either teasing a heel turn or breakup. WWE has reportedly been eyeballing Ford for a singles push, but Ford has been hesitant over the impact it would have on his partner, creatively. Amid the pair's ongoing frustrations, the team did pick up a win against Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly on November 1's "WWE SmackDown." Despite his discontentment in the workplace, Dawkins has at least one reason to be happy. He and his wife Grace welcomed a second child to the family in late September.

Advertisement