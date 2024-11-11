Rikishi Says He Can See This New Bloodline Member Taking WWE Title From Cody Rhodes

If there's one thing everyone can say about Rikishi, other than the fact that he absolutely "did it for The Rock," it's that he loves his sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa. As such, he's often very invested, and at times too invested, on what his sons are doing on WWE TV, which right now involves the three feuding against each other in the ongoing Bloodline Civil War, which has the Usos siding with Roman Reigns against Solo, Jacob Tatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

Recently, said civil war saw Sikoa get a major pinfall victory over Reigns in multi-man action at WWE Crown Jewel, arguably the biggest victory of Sikoa's young career. Not only does Rikishi see this victory as securing Sikoa's spot as a top star, one he arguably already had, but on the latest episode of "Off The Top Rope," Rikishi pondered if maybe it was a sign that Sikoa could soon be strapped up with gold, perhaps even overcoming the man that beat Sikoa twice in Cody Rhodes to do so.

"Solo's a made man," Rikishi said. "For that to happen, there's definitely...we see plans within this kid that, you know, what could be the next level for him. We talked about does he need a belt? Well, after this one, two, three on Roman, I almost kind of...I can see maybe Solo being the one to take it off of Cody. Cause I talked about maybe Roman would come back and take it off of Cody, but after seeing that, you beat the GOAT...and I believe it was two spikes...three or whatever. It doesn't matter, right? But now, it's like 'Okay. You beat the GOAT, now you're considered the GOAT, right?'"

