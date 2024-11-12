Spoiler: Top WWE Star Makes Surprising Return On Raw Taping For Next Week

This week's "WWE Raw" was followed by a taping for next week's episode, and that show saw the return of a former WWE Women's World Champion.

As per PWInsider and SEScoops, Rhea Ripley — who recently fractured her right orbital socket — returned to the show and was seen wearing a protective mask. Ripley appeared for the first time since her appearance on "WWE NXT," where she was seemingly written off television after being attacked by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The Australian star attacked the duo on her return to the red brand, which resulted in an all-out brawl that involved the likes of Ripley, Naomi, Iyo Sky, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair, teaming up to fight the heel group of Morgan, Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax. Video circulating on social media from the taping includes Ripley screaming "WarGames!" before the brawl, which all but confirms the women's WarGames match for Survivor Series on November 30.

Advertisement

Ripley's injury is reported to have happened on the October 21 edition of "Raw," following which WWE crafted a new storyline to show that Morgan and Rodriguez's attack on her on "NXT" caused the injury. The former Judgment Day star missed WWE's Crown Jewel show, where she was rumored to face Rodriguez. PWI also reported last week in their Elite section that the word backstage among talent was that Ripley's injury "may not be as bad as initially feared."