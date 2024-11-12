Tommy Dreamer Says This TNA Star Is Everything He Loves About Pro Wrestling

ECW legend and current TNA star Tommy Dreamer heaped praise on one of his fellow roster members, Jordynne Grace, who recently appeared on "WWE NXT's" special to pay homage to the extreme promotion from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the home of ECW. Former TNA Knockouts Champion Grace appeared in a 10-woman tag team match, teaming alongside Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia in the main event to take on the heel team that included NXT Women's Champion and Grace's WWE nemesis, Roxanne Perez.

Dreamer lauded Grace's performance in the match on "Busted Open After Dark" and said the entire match was amazing.

"When you talk about a juggernaut, a powerhouse, I normally think of Jordynne Grace," Dreamer said. "I thought her comeback was amazing. I thought she represented well. The fact that in the ECW arena, you're getting 'TNA' chants on a 'NXT' show is next level. She did everything perfect. She is everything that I love about professional wrestling, especially with women's professional wrestling. The women busted their a** and I'm not showing favoritism. I just loved her comeback."

Dreamer said that every woman in the match "shined" and that's the energy that they need to bring every single night, especially when they get called up to the main roster.

As for Grace, her team got the victory despite being accidentally speared by her teammate Zaria. There have been rumors regarding Grace's contract status with TNA, especially after she lost the Knockouts Championship to Masha Slammovich at Bound for Glory. The TNA star's contract is reportedly set to expire with the promotion in early 2025, along with that of her husband and fellow TNA star, Jonathan Gresham.

