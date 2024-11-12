Karrion Kross Mocks Wyatt Sicks After Final Testament Leaves Them Lying On WWE Raw

Karrion Kross and Final Testament managed to get the upper hand on the virtually unstoppable Wyatt Sicks, thanks to a little help from The Miz. On the November 11 "WWE Raw," members of Final Testament dragged a bloodied and distraught Miz to ringside, where it appeared Kross and company would deal the former WWE Champion a beatdown. However, the scene proved to be a setup to seize the edge on the Wyatt Sicks, who predictably emerged to confront Final Testament. During a staredown between both groups, Miz blasted Erick Rowan in the back with a chair, after which Final Testament laid out Uncle Howdy and the rest of the Wyatts. After "Raw" ended, Kross took to X to gloat over being the first to make the ominous faction look vulnerable. He posted a graphic of a static-filled TV screen with text superimposed reading "Am I suppose [sic] to be scared? Hahaha ... Take your hocus pocus and blow it out your ass." Kross supplemented the blunt graphic with "Have a good night."

The rivalry between the two factions seems tailor-made for a Survivor Series WarGames match: Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy and Nikki Cross of the Wyatt Sicks could feasibly battle Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar and Scarlett of Final Testament, plus The Miz. However, it remains to be seen if WWE will add a second men's WarGames match to the card, which already features one between the New and Original Bloodline.

Last year's Survivor Series featured one men's and one women's WarGames match. As of now, the only matches set in stone for Survivor Series 2024 are the Bloodline WarGames match and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defending his title against Damien Priest.

